Southsea man sentenced for Class A drugs supply offences in Portsmouth

Published: 8th February 2022 15:28

A Southsea man has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for his involvement in Class A drugs supply in Portsmouth.

Anthony Nicholas, 26, of Sackville Street, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday (3 February) for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled Class A drug and two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled Class A drug.

The court heard how officers conducted two search warrants at an address on Sackville Street in 2019 in connection with an investigation into the TJ drugs network operating in Portsmouth.

The first search of the property uncovered more than £2000 in cash, £1760 worth of cannabis, a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.

Three phones were also seized and analysed, one of which was found to be the deal line for the TJ drugs network.

In the second search of the property, a second phone also operating as the TJ deal line was discovered.

Nicholas was arrested and later charged.

A 20-year-old man from Southsea was also arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug, which he pleaded guilty to. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday (3 February) and received a community sentence, ordering him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

DS Mark Brockman of Portsmouth's High Harm Team said: “The imprisonment of Nicholas has taken a drug dealer off our streets and helped to protect vulnerable people from drug related harm.

“There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence and that is why disrupting drugs supply networks is a crucial part of our work.

“We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe.

“I hope this sentence sends a message to anyone considering becoming involved in the supply of drugs in Portsmouth, it will not be tolerated.”

If you suspect drug related activity in your area, please get in touch. All information could help us catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.

Call us on 101 or go online at www.hampshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org

