Appeal for information after man seriously injured in e-scooter incident

Published: 9th February 2022 13:40

Just after 9.10pm on Saturday, 5 February police were called to reports of an incident on Landport Terrace.

A 25-year-old man from Fareham had fallen from an orange VOI e-scooter and had sustained a head injury.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

PC Nicholas Gard, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the Landport Terrace area between 8.45pm and 9.10pm on Saturday evening. It happened near to the Chambers Restaurant. Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information that could help?”

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44220050494 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

