Appeal for information following assault in Portsmouth

Published: 10th February 2022 14:58

Officers are appealing for information following an assault that took place at the Gunwharf Quays underground car park last month.

At approximately 3pm on Wednesday 19 January, security officers attempted to speak to the occupants of a grey Mini One regarding a suspected theft.

The vehicle was at the exit barrier of the car park when it reversed at speed, causing serious injuries to one of the security officers’ legs.

The car then drove through the barrier and left the scene. Damage was caused to both the barrier and the glass in the car door during the incident.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment but has since returned home.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry to locate those involved and are now turning to the public for help.

Do you recognise the men pictured, seen in the area at the time, who the Police would like to speak to in connection with this incident?

All four are described as white and aged in their 20s. Three of the men are described as of slight build, while the fourth is of larger build.

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured, or has any information that may assist Police enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220024630.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

