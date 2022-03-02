Man charged following serious assault on Middle Street, Southsea

Published: 2nd March 2022 15:07

Officers investigating a serious assault on Middle Street on Monday (28 February) have charged a man.

Sherwan Ali, 27, of Middle Street, has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 2 March).

The charge comes after Officers were called at 2.34pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address on Middle Street.

A 33-year-old man from Southsea was located with stab wounds to his chest, face and hands. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

