SCAM WARNING: COVID text messages
|Published: 6th March 2022 12:24
Watch out for fake text messages pretending to be from the NHS. Since Jan 1st, 412 victims have reported losses totalling more than £531,000. Please use the following links if you would like to see an example of the fake NHS messages reported to Action Fraud:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/actionfrauduk/status/1498945958427594752?s=20&t=RL99N7i-yXmXcqU2xUbiiw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actionfraud/photos/a.411244602226592/7380075412010108/
What you need to look out for:
- Be aware of requests for personal information in messages claiming to be from the NHS.
- Be alert to links or attachments in unexpected messages claiming to be from the NHS.
- Do not respond to requests for money, bank details or passwords. The NHS will NEVER ask for payment or any financial details.
How to report scam messages:
- If you are suspicious about an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.
- If you are suspicious about a text message, forward it to the number 7726 (it’s free of charge).
For information on NHS coronavirus testing, visit: www.nhs.uk
