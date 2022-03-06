Portsmouth

News SCAM WARNING: COVID text messages Published: 6th March 2022 12:24 Watch out for fake text messages pretending to be from the NHS. Since Jan 1st, 412 victims have reported losses totalling more than £531,000. Please use the following links if you would like to see an example of the fake NHS messages reported to Action Fraud: Twitter: https://twitter.com/actionfrauduk/status/1498945958427594752?s=20&t=RL99N7i-yXmXcqU2xUbiiw Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/actionfraud/photos/a.411244602226592/7380075412010108/ What you need to look out for: Be aware of requests for personal information in messages claiming to be from the NHS. Be alert to links or attachments in unexpected messages claiming to be from the NHS. Do not respond to requests for money, bank details or passwords. The NHS will NEVER ask for payment or any financial details.

How to report scam messages: If you are suspicious about an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

If you are suspicious about a text message, forward it to the number 7726 (it's free of charge). For information on NHS coronavirus testing, visit: www.nhs.uk