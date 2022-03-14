https://analytics.google.
Two charged in connection with investigation into Class A drugs supply in Portsmouth and Havant

Published: 14th March 2022 17:55
Officers investigating Class A drugs supply in Portsmouth and Havant have charged two men.

Ewyn Sain Denecker, 33, of Osborne Road in Southsea and Mario Barcela Candeia Sala, 32, of Prince Albert Road in Southsea have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 11 April.

