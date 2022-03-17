New Assistant Chief Constables join Hampshire Constabulary

Published: 17th March 2022 18:00

Hampshire Constabulary is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Assistant Chief Constables.

ACC Catherine Akehurst will oversee the forces' Joint Operations Unit, which includes Roads Policing, and Contact Management across Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Thames Valley.

Also starting in the role today is ACC Robert France, who will be responsible for Crime, Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Tasking and Development.

ACC Akehurst started her policing career with Greater Manchester Police in 2003, before transferring to Hertfordshire in 2005.

During her career, she has worked in a number of uniformed and detective roles, with her most recent position being the Director of Business Change for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire strategic alliance.

She has also previously spent two years seconded to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), working as force liaison to Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies.

ACC France is transferring to the force from Thames Valley Police, where he has worked throughout his career.

Like ACC Akehurst, he has spent time in uniformed and detective roles, and has extensive background in public order policing and firearms command.

His time with TVP included a five-year stint as Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, and he has most recently led on force performance, business planning, change and organisational development as Head of Governance and Service Improvements.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: "I am very pleased to welcome Catherine and Robert to Hampshire Constabulary as new Assistant Chief Constables.

"Both have a wealth of experience in a variety of areas of policing and I am delighted that they will now bring those expertise to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

"The skills and knowledge they have developed from the varied roles they have undertaken in policing will be a great benefit to the force."

