Man charged for failing to comply with Section 35 order in Guildhall Walk

Published: 23rd March 2022 13:02
A man has been charged after failing to comply with an order excluding him from entering the Guildhall Walk area of Portsmouth. 

Steven Chariewa, 29, of Beambridge, Basildon, has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. 

This comes after officers conducting proactive patrols in the Guildhall Walk area became aware of a man displaying harassing behaviour towards women in the early hours of Sunday morning (20 March). 

Officers issued him with a Section 35 notice at 2.35am preventing him from entering Guildhall Walk for 24 hours. 

Approximately half an hour later he was seen to re-enter the area and was arrested and later charged.

He is next due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 14 April.

 

