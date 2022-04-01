Family pays tribute after cyclist dies following collision earlier this month

Published: 1st April 2022 14:38

Officers can now confirm that a cyclist who was involved in a collision on a cycle path between the Mountbatten Centre and Hilsea Lido has sadly died.

John Wyatt, 75, from Waterlooville, was taken to Southampton General Hospital following the collision at approximately 4.20pm on Monday 14 March. He has now sadly passed away.

Specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Paying tribute to him, John’s family said: “In loving memory of John David Wyatt, a truly selfless, giving and wonderful husband, father and a true friend to everyone who knew him, inspiring so many with his generosity and kindness. He will be hugely missed, yet those treasured memories we have, will keep him in our hearts forever.”

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Police Sergeant Cheryl Cumming, from the Roads Policing Unit, said “Our thoughts are with John's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to piece together the final moments before this fatal collision and would still like to speak to any witnesses.

“You may have been cycling or walking through the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

“If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call the Police on 101 quoting reference 44220102608/Op Width. Alternatively, go online and submit information via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

