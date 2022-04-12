Man sentenced to more than six years in prison following burglary and assault in Portsmouth

Published: 12th April 2022 14:19

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison following a burglary and an assault in Portsmouth.

Louis Alan Bibby, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (8 April) where he was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison.

This comes following two separate incidents, a serious assault on Fawcett Road on October 28 2020 and a burglary at an address on Exmouth Road on December 17 2020.

It was reported to the Police on October 28 that a man in his 30s had been seriously assaulted during an incident at a property on Fawcett Road, sustaining an injury to his head. Officers attended and arrested Bibby on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent. He was later charged with the offence.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

It was then reported to the Police on December 17 that sometime between 3am and 3.45am access was gained to a property on Exmouth Road via the front door and a wallet containing credit and debit cards was taken. One of the cards was later used.

Various electrical items including a PS4, a mobile phone, a Galaxy Note and a Google Nest Hub Max were also taken.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in burglary, launched an investigation and obtained Ring Doorbell footage from a neighbouring property as well as CCTV footage from the Kwiki Mark on Albert Road, where the bank card was used.

Bibby was ultimately identified via forensic examination at the address and was arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary.

Bibby was charged with burglary and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to four and a half years for the assault and an additional two years and five months for the burglary.

PC Adrian Berry, who led the burglary investigation, said: “We are very pleased with this result and that Bibby is being held accountable for his despicable crimes.

“The distress caused to victims in incidents such as these is immeasurable.

“I welcome this sentence and I hope it reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously and investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

