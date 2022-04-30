Man charged with Class A drugs offences in Portsmouth

Published: 30th April 2022 14:33

Officers have charged a Southsea man with Class A drugs offences.

Daniel Prenga, 25, of Heidelberg Road, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The charge comes after officers stopped a vehicle seen speeding and driving erratically along Eastern Road.

Officers conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and located suspected Class A drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones.

A subsequent search of an address connected with Prenga revealed further suspected Class A drugs, a significant quantity of cash, mobile phones and sim cards and drugs paraphernalia.



He has been remanded in custody and will next appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 23 May.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Officers would like to take this opportunity to remind you to please get in touch if you suspect drug related activity in your area. Even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.

Call the Police on 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/ugMyV

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/9zVkP

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.