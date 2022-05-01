Man arrested for drugs offences in Southsea

Published: 1st May 2022 15:43

Officers have arrested a Portsmouth man on suspicion of drugs offences in Southsea.



At approximately 11pm on Tuesday 26 April Officers received a report that two men had been seen attempting to break into cars in the Rodney Road and Devonshire Avenue area.

They were deployed to the area and located two men matching the descriptions provided. They were stopped and searched under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

One of the men was released with no action being taken against him. The second man, aged 18, was found to be in possession of suspected drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, and remains in police custody at the current time.

A subsequent search of a property that he was connected to revealed a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Officers would like to take this opportunity to remind people to please report suspicious activity to us. Every report helps them build up a clearer picture of what is happening and helps tackle crime in your area.

You can report via 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can make reports 100% anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

