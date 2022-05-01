Three charged in connection with Southsea burglary

Published: 1st May 2022 16:16

Officers have charged three people in connection with a burglary on Victoria Grove last month.

It was reported to the Police that at approximately 4pm on Sunday 20 March entry was gained to an address while the occupants were out.

A number of high value items, including bags and jewellery, and a large quantity of cash were taken.

Officers have now charged Matthew Lowden, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road with conspiracy to burgle.

All three appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday 28 April) and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 30 May.

