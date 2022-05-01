Portsmouth

News Portsmouth rogue trader receives suspended jail sentence and unpaid work Published: 1st May 2022 16:40 A Portsmouth rogue trader who left a family living with a leaking roof on a house extension for nearly six years has been sentenced to a nine-month suspended jail sentence and 150 hours of non-paid work. Mr Paul Fulcher, 50, of Oyster Quay, Port Solent, has also been disqualified from being a company director for the next three years. The sentencing comes after Mr Fulcher, trading as P and P Contractors, agreed to build a single-storey extension at the back of a family home in Copnor in April 2016, but failed to complete the work sufficiently and the extension could not be signed off by building control. The homeowners experienced numerous leaks from the roof of the new extension and its pivot windows leading to damage inside the house. The leaks were caused as Mr Fulcher had not built the roof of the extension to an adequate pitch and the roofing solution recommended by Mr Fulcher - a felted roof with fibre slate tiles - was not sufficiently watertight. The family also discovered that Mr Fulcher had failed to notify building control about the work as agreed and that building control had never visited the site to inspect the work. Mr Fulcher also provided documentation to the homeowners and to building control which included digitally altered photographs and an electrical certificate containing false information and incorrectly stating that Mr Fulcher was a member of the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC). Portsmouth City Council's trading standards team began an investigation in early 2019 which concluded that the work had not been carried out by a competent contractor. A trial was due to take place in May 2020 but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, was relisted for July 2021. On day two of the trial in July 2021, Mr Fulcher received a track and trace notification informing him that he had to isolate for up to 10 days, and the trial was vacated. The trial was due to take place in March 2022; however Mr Fulcher instead agreed to enter guilty pleas to three offences relating to unfair commercial practices, misleading and false information, and not carrying out works to a professional standard. He made a voluntary payment of £20,000 as compensation to the victims. A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "The actions of this individual have caused significant distress to the victims, and we are grateful that this sentencing can offer some closure and compensation to allow the family to make their house a home. "We will always investigate and take actions against individuals such as Mr Fulcher, who undertake such reckless and incompetent works when they are neither qualified nor skilled to take on and we will continue to raise the public profile of such flagrant and deliberate flouting of the law, to help ensure our residents do not fall victim of rogue trading activities." Mr Fulcher was sentenced by Judge Sellers at Portsmouth Crown court on 14 April 2022. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Sellers stated: "This family's home was left in a wreck… you represented you were a genuine and legitimate firm and that you could do the work. "The complainant recalls crying continuously the night they found out building control had not been involved. The victim personal statements provided by the complainants reveal quite simply that they feel they live in a broken house." How to protect yourself from rogue traders: Do your research - if you’re getting work done at home, whether a small repair or a big renovation project, it’s really important to do your research before you take on a tradesperson or contractor to do the job. Check the company is registered and has the right insurance policies in place, get to know them before agreeing to any work, and always ask for references from previous customers. Be wary of cold callers - if you are approached out of the blue by a tradesperson telling you something needs to be done to your home, be sure to do your own research and seek independent advice before agreeing to any work. You can also request an official no cold calling door sticker from trading standards to prevent traders knocking on your door. Contact trading.standards@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9283 4092 to get a sticker. Shop around - Getting several quotes for the job is also a really good way to understand what different companies can offer you. You can shop around for trusted traders that have been trading standards approved using the Buy with Confidence website www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk Avoid cash payment - paying by cheque, credit card, bank transfer etc. creates a record of payment should something go wrong. Some payment methods such as credit/debit cards can also give you extra protection if something goes wrong, for example if the trader doesn’t complete the work already paid for. This can be a fast and cost-effective route to getting your money back, compared to lodging a claim in the county court. We strongly advise against payment by cash. Get help and advice if you need it - For all consumer related enquiries please contact the Citizens Advice consumer service 0808 223 1133. https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/ If you do run into problems with unscrupulous traders, Portsmouth City Council's trading standards team can help and to make sure businesses are complying with the law. Email trading.standards@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call the City Helpdesk Trading Standard line on 023 9268 8183.