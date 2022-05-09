CCTV image released following sexual assault in Portsmouth

Published: 9th May 2022 09:20

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Portsmouth have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 10.30am on Thursday, 5 May, a 33-year-old woman was walking down St Nicholas Street when she was approached from behind by a man unknown to her.

The man then sexually assaulted her before running off and turning left into Peacock Lane.

The woman was not injured but she was understandably distressed.

The man is described as:

White

Aged between 20 and 25

5ft 7 to 5ft 8 inches tall

Slim

Wearing a baseball cap backwards with a red peak and white mesh back, a pale / white coloured shirt or t-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Carrying a rucksack

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in the image.

We know you can’t see his face but maybe you recognise his clothing? Do you recognise his description?

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has private CCTV.

Did you see anything? Do you live in the area and have private CCTV? Perhaps you have a ring doorbell that might have captured something?

Anyone with any information should call the Police on 101 quoting reference 44220176383 or via our website https://www.hampshire.police.uk/

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.