Man charged with exposure incidents on Southsea buses

Published: 16th May 2022 13:59

A man has been charged in connection with two indecent exposures on buses in Southsea.

The incidents took place on 2 March and 17 March this year respectively.

Following an investigation, Terry Cronin, aged 40, of St Michael’s Road in Portsmouth, was charged with two counts of exposure.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday 11 May.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.