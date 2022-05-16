Man arrested as part of investigation into flat fire in Portsmouth

Published: 16th May 2022 14:52

Officers investigating a fire at a flat in Portsmouth on Wednesday 11 May have made an arrest.

A 51-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody at the current time.

This comes after the Police were called just before 4pm to a report of a fire in Grafton Street, which led to a large number of flats being evacuated. Nobody was injured.

Officers remain in Grafton Street today conducting enquiries and would still like to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the fire, or who saw or heard anything suspicious on the afternoon.

If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 44220186268. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

