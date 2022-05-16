https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man arrested as part of investigation into flat fire in Portsmouth

Published: 16th May 2022 14:52
Officers investigating a fire at a flat in Portsmouth on Wednesday 11 May have made an arrest.

A 51-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody at the current time.

This comes after the Police  were called just before 4pm to a report of a fire in Grafton Street, which led to a large number of flats being evacuated. Nobody was injured.

Officers remain in Grafton Street today conducting enquiries and would still like to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the fire, or who saw or heard anything suspicious on the afternoon.

If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 44220186268. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies