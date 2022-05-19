https://analytics.google.
Charge made in connection with attempted kidnap of a man in Portsmouth

Published: 19th May 2022 14:16

Officers investigating the attempted kidnap of a man in Portsmouth have now charged a man.

Liam Derrick, 31, of the Waldrons, Thornford, has been charged with attempted kidnap.

This comes after Officers were called on Tuesday 10 May to reports that someone was attempting to force a man in his 40s into a van on Albert Road.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and head during the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Derrick is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 19 May.

