Two people arrested in connection with Class A drugs offences in Portsmouth

Published: 30th May 2022 09:31

Officers patrolling Portsmouth last week (Thursday 26 May) arrested two people on suspicion of Class A drugs offences.

High Harm Team officers were on proactive patrols when they spotted suspicious activity outside of an address on Waverley Road shortly before 9pm.

A man and a woman were stopped under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and officers seized several wraps of suspected Class A drugs and more than £200 in cash.

A further search of the address in question revealed further suspected Class A drugs, Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and two mobile phones.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offer to supply a Class A drug and a 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. Both remain in police custody at the current time.

If you have any information relating to drug related activity in your area please call the Police on 101 or report it online via their website.

All the information you give, no matter how small it may seem, helps us to build a better intelligence picture so that we can get officers in the right place at the right time.

You do not have to report this directly to the Police. You can also report incidents or concerns to the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously at 0800 555 111.

