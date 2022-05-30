https://analytics.google.
Do you recognise these items?

Published: 30th May 2022 10:19

  Do you recognise these items?



Officers have recovered them following a search they carried out at an address on Walmer Road, Portsmouth, under Section 18 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

The items recovered include bicycles, an electric bike, an e-scooter and various tools and Officers believe they could be stolen.

An investigation in connection with the recovery of these items is ongoing and as part of police enquiries Officers would really like to return them with their rightful owners. 

If you recognise anything pictured, or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting 44220181611.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ 

