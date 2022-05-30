Officers tackling anti-social behaviour in Hilsea issue dispersal order in the Howard Road area

Published: 30th May 2022 15:33

A dispersal order has been issued in the Howard Road area of Hilsea, Portsmouth, in response to anti-social behaviour in the area.

The order will cover the area pictured and comes into force at 4pm today (Monday 30 May), lasting until 3.59pm on Wednesday (1 June).

This action comes in response to concerns raised by an increase in general anti-social behaviour in the area, including public order offences, criminal damage and drug-related activity.

While police teams have been conducting extra patrols in the area, they are now also making use of a Section 34 dispersal order.

Officersare using the dispersal tool as a means to deal with this rise in anti-social behaviour, while supporting the local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return. Refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

Those under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

In addition, officers are still working with both the local communities and their partners on a joined-up, longer term solution. They have been working with housing providers, landlords and local businesses and will continue with this to achieve the right outcomes for local residents.

Police Sergeant Lewis Swan, who covers Hilsea, Copnor, Drayton & Farlington, said: “We are aware that these incidents are being caused by a very small minority of our young population, and having spoken to and worked alongside the local communities on this issue, we know how much this anti-social behaviour is impacting on people’s lives. This is simply not acceptable.

“While we have ensured that we have extended our patrols in the area, we also feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue on this occasion.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour should call 101 or report it to the Police online at www.hampshire.police.uk. If a crime is in progress, call 999.

