https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Arrests made in connection with Portsmouth pub fire

Published: 5th June 2022 13:45
Officers attended Milton Road on the afternoon of 3rd Jun, to assist Southsea fire station with a fire in a derelict pub on Milton Road.

The fire occurred between a petrol station and a block of flats.

Fire officers quickly put out the fire and police are now investigating this as a suspected arson.

With the help of the local community and following CCTV enquiries in the area, six people were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They are a 13-year-old boy, four 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from the Portsmouth area.

The boys have been released from custody but remain under investigation while officers conduct further enquiries.

They ask the community to not speculate on the circumstances or the identities of those involved, but to please report any information about this incident to them on 101, quoting 44220219825.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies