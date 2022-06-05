Arrests made in connection with Portsmouth pub fire

Published: 5th June 2022 13:45

Officers attended Milton Road on the afternoon of 3rd Jun, to assist Southsea fire station with a fire in a derelict pub on Milton Road.

The fire occurred between a petrol station and a block of flats.

Fire officers quickly put out the fire and police are now investigating this as a suspected arson.

With the help of the local community and following CCTV enquiries in the area, six people were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They are a 13-year-old boy, four 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from the Portsmouth area.

The boys have been released from custody but remain under investigation while officers conduct further enquiries.

They ask the community to not speculate on the circumstances or the identities of those involved, but to please report any information about this incident to them on 101, quoting 44220219825.

