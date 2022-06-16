Man found guilty of raping woman in Portsmouth City Centre

Published: 16th June 2022 09:18

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman in Portsmouth City Centre.

Daniel John Booth, 19, of Beresford Road, was charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman, now 21, in a car park on June 29th last year.

The woman reported to police that she had been separated from her friends shortly after 11pm following a night out in Portsmouth. She reported waking up in what officers later determined to be Hippodrome House Car Park in the early hours of June 30th with no recollection of what had happened to her.

An investigation was launched, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team, and extensive CCTV enquiries led to the arrest of Booth.

Booth denied the charge of rape and his trial began at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 6 June. He has today (Tuesday 14 June) been found guilty.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Wednesday 7 September for sentencing.

Officers encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to report this to police on 101.

For more information on where to seek independent support as a survivor of sexual offences, you can visit this website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/

