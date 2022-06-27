https://analytics.google.
Three arrested in connection with bike theft in Portsmouth

Published: 27th June 2022 18:54
Officers investigating bike theft in Portsmouth have made three arrests this morning (Monday 27 June).

Our Portsmouth Central Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

The arrests are part of our enquiries into the theft of bikes, e-bikes and scooters, thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds, in the city.

All three people remain in custody at the current time.

As a result of our ongoing enquiries we have recovered this bike (pictured) and are hoping to return it to its rightful owner.

 

If you believe this could be yours or if you know who it might belong to, please call us on 101 quoting reference 44220204520 or submit information at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

