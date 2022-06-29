https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

E-fit image released following aggravated burglary in Portsmouth

Published: 29th June 2022 13:35
Officers investigating an aggravated burglary in Portsmouth have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were called at 3.22pm on Monday 2 May to a report that at approximately 3.15pm four people had forced entry to a property on Queen Street and assaulted the occupant, a woman in her 30s. 

The woman sustained injuries to her face, legs, arms and ribs. 

A rucksack containing a significant quantity of cash was taken during the incident.  

Since this incident was reported to the Police, Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries in order to identify those responsible, and now have this e-fit image to release to the public.

The man in the image is described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 20-years-old
  • White, with a pale complexion and a chubbier ‘baby face’
  • Light brown hair cut to ‘number 4’ in length
  • Wearing round, large rimmed glasses
  • Approximately 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall
  • Wearing a light grey North Face tracksuit
  • Spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises this description or who thinks they may know the person in the e-fit image is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 44220171786 or go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies