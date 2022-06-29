E-fit image released following aggravated burglary in Portsmouth

Published: 29th June 2022 13:35

Officers investigating an aggravated burglary in Portsmouth have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were called at 3.22pm on Monday 2 May to a report that at approximately 3.15pm four people had forced entry to a property on Queen Street and assaulted the occupant, a woman in her 30s.

The woman sustained injuries to her face, legs, arms and ribs.

A rucksack containing a significant quantity of cash was taken during the incident.

Since this incident was reported to the Police, Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries in order to identify those responsible, and now have this e-fit image to release to the public.

The man in the image is described as:

Aged between 16 and 20-years-old

White, with a pale complexion and a chubbier ‘baby face’

Light brown hair cut to ‘number 4’ in length

Wearing round, large rimmed glasses

Approximately 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall

Wearing a light grey North Face tracksuit

Spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises this description or who thinks they may know the person in the e-fit image is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 44220171786 or go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

