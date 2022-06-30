https://analytics.google.
Two men charged after vehicle stolen in Southsea

Published: 30th June 2022 15:13
Two men have been charged with the theft of a vehicle from an address in Southsea.

Shortly before 6.30am on Tuesday 28 June it was reported to us that a property on Albert Road had been broken into. The keys to a vehicle were taken and the vehicle was then stolen. 

An investigation was launched and the car, a white Ford, was stopped by officers near Bournemouth and the two occupants were arrested and later charged.

Carl Sterling, 38, of Arundel Street, was charged with dwelling burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Joshua Francis Richards, 33, of Haslemere Road, was charged with dwelling burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesdayy morning ( 29 June). They have both been remanded into custody and are next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 1 August.

