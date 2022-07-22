Man charged in connection with sexual assault in Fratton

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:15

Officers investigating the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Fratton have now charged a man.

Charles Temearauebikonte Okiy, 37, of New Road East, has been charged with one count of assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing and four counts of sexual assault on a female.

The charge comes after it was reported to us that between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday 17 July a girl was walking along St. Mary’s Road when she was approached by a man unknown to her on the footbridge over the railway tracks and sexually assaulted.

Okiy is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 22 July).

