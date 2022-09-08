Officers issue new image in search for wanted man Trevor McCurdy

Published: 8th September 2022 11:05

Officers now have a new image of wanted man Trevor McCurdy to share with the public.

You may recall that Officers have previously appealed for information to help them locate the 69-year-old, who is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court in connection with sexual activity with a child under 16.



Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and to support police with their investigations, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1000 for information that the charity exclusively receives – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest of McCurdy.



He is described as:



• Approximately 6ft tall

• Of medium build

• Grey hair

• A grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaven this off (the two pictures attached show him with and without facial hair)

• He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes

• Has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm.

• Has a large scar down the middle of his chest

McCurdy without beard

McCurdy with beard



The most up to date photo The Police have of him is attached, however they are now releasing this second image of McCurdy to demonstrate what he looks like without facial hair, as he may have shaven this off.

Information provided to Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous. Computer IP addresses are never traced. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.

