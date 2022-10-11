Teenager charged following burglary in Portsmouth and vehicle thefts.

Published: 11th October 2022 15:42

A teenager has been charged after vehicles were stolen in Portsmouth and Southampton.

Following investigations by the Operation Hawk team, a 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with the following:

One count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle – this relates to incidents between 3 August and 8 August where a house was broken into on Lower Drayton Lane, Portsmouth. Jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen. Two cars were subsequently stolen from the driveway.

One count of taking a motor vehicle without consent, after a vehicle was stolen from The Crescent in Southampton on 28 July. It was subsequently recovered on 11 August.

One count of taking a vehicle without consent after a moped was stolen from Boulton Road in Southsea on 6 October. A 17 year-old boy was also arrested in connection with this incident and has since been bailed.

The 15 year-old boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Monday 10 October).

