The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Teenager charged following burglary in Portsmouth and vehicle thefts.

Published: 11th October 2022 15:42
A teenager has been charged after vehicles were stolen in Portsmouth and Southampton.

Following investigations by the Operation Hawk team, a 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with the following:

One count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle – this relates to incidents between 3 August and 8 August where a house was broken into on Lower Drayton Lane, Portsmouth. Jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen. Two cars were subsequently stolen from the driveway.

One count of taking a motor vehicle without consent, after a vehicle was stolen from The Crescent in Southampton on 28 July. It was subsequently recovered on 11 August.

One count of taking a vehicle without consent after a moped was stolen from Boulton Road in Southsea on 6 October. A 17 year-old boy was also arrested in connection with this incident and has since been bailed.

The 15 year-old boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Monday 10 October).

