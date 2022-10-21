Twelve arrested in connection with Class A and B drugs supply following a number of warrants across Havant and Portsmouth

Published: 21st October 2022 12:03

Hampshire Constabulary has arrested twelve people following a number of warrants executed early yesterday morning (Thursday 20 October) at properties in Havant and Portsmouth.

A 63-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, two 30-year-old men and two 22-year-old men from Havant, a 31-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 27-year-old man, 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering.

A 60-year-old man an a 57-year-old woman from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs

During the warrants a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were found, as well as a significant quantity of cash and two imitation firearms.

All twelve people remain in custody at the current time and an investigation is underway.

Havant Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “Today’s warrants are part of our ongoing work to tackle drug-related harm in Havant and its neighbouring city Portsmouth.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and on the community as a whole. Drug supply is often linked to serious organised crime and is also a way of funding other criminal activity. This includes the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children who are often used to sell drugs or commit other offences that arise out of issues such as drug debts.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we are determined to do all we can to disrupt this type of activity and to keep our communities safe.

“The success of these investigations wouldn’t be possible without the intelligence that you, the community provide. Even the smallest pieces of information that is provided can often benefit our investigations. I’d like to thank the public for their assistance in continuing to report crime and intelligence to us either directly or via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

If you are aware of drug-related activity where you live, then please call us on 101. Alternatively, you can submit information online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.