Crime prevention advice issued following thefts from vehicles in Hilsea, Cosham and Paulsgrove Published: 2nd November 2022 12:16 Crime prevention advice issued following thefts from vehicles in Hilsea, Cosham and Paulsgrove Hampshire Constabulary would like to remind people of their crime prevention advice in relation to theft from vehicles, after a number of reports from Hilsea, Cosham and Paulsgrove over the past couple of days: Between 1pm on Monday (31 October) and 7.30am on Tuesday (1 November), a car was broken into on Browning Avenue in Paulsgrove. A parcel and jacket were taken. The jacket was located nearby. Between 6pm on Monday (31 October) and 1pm on Tuesday (1 November), a second car was broken into on Browning Avenue. Cash and a credit card were taken. Some time between 7pm on Monday (31 October) and 8.30am on Tuesday (1 November) a car was broken into on Windsor Road in Cosham. Nothing was taken. Some time between 8.20pm last night (Tuesday 1 November) and 5.40am this morning a car was broken into on Third Avenue in Cosham. A laptop and phone were taken and later found nearby. Between 11.30pm on Monday (31 October) and 10am on Tuesday (1 November), a car was broken into on Hartley Road in Hilsea. Nothing was taken. It was also reported to us that a second vehicle had been broken into on Hartley Road some time between 11pm on Saturday 22 October and 8am on Sunday 23 October. Sunglasses and a bag were taken. The Portsmouth North neighbourhood policing team are currently reviewing these incidents and will be increasing patrols in the area this evening. In the meantime, if anyone has any information that may assist the Police enquiries please contact them on 101 and quote 44220445005 (Third Avenue), 44220444426/44220444125 (Browning Avenue), 44220444040 (Windsor Road) or 44220443975/44220443971 (Hartley Road). Perhaps you noticed someone behaving suspiciously in either of these areas at the times specified? Or maybe you have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may assist Police enquiries? You can also get in touch online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ Please find below crime prevention advice for protecting your vehicle and making it harder for thieves: Always remove valuables from your vehicle and lock it. Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Make sure to physically check that doors and windows are locked, especially if you have used a remote key to lock the vehicle, then lock inside again to make sure you've not left anything on display, including ensuring that your glove box is closed. Where possible, consider removing sat nav mounts, suction cup marks on windows or any cables that are on view. These all give it away that you may have left a sat nav, smartphone or other device in your car. Even if they can't see the sat nav or iPad they might still break in to see if it's stored in the car, out of sight. Further information and advice on how to keep your vehicle secure can be found on this website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/