Services held to honour people who died on our roads

Published: 15th November 2022 14:15

Special services to commemorate those who have lost their lives on the roads will be held this weekend.

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police will be holding two memorial services to support the families and friends of those who have died as a result of collisions on our roads.

The dedicated services will be held in Winchester and Thame on Sunday 20 November, which coincides with the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Hampshire service will be held at 2.30pm in Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Winchester, and will be led by Revd Dom Jones, force chaplain for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. It will be attended by Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney.

The Thames Valley service will take place at 2.30pm in St Mary the Virgin Church, Church Road, Thame, Oxfordshire, and will be led by Revd Helen Arnold, lead chaplain to Thames Valley Police. It will be attended by Chief Constable John Campbell.

Also attending the services will be local dignitaries, roads policing officers and personnel from fire and ambulance services who all wish to pay their respects those who have lost their lives on the roads.

Families and friends who have been bereaved as a result of road traffic collisions are also invited to attend the services in remembrance of their loved ones.

Guests will be invited to take part in an Act of Commemoration to honour the memory of family members and friends.

There will also be performances from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Male Voice Choir and the Thames Valley Police Vocals.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "In 2021, there were 103 deaths from collisions across Hampshire and Thames Valley.

“Every death on our roads represents a bereaved group of family and friends so these services are crucial in supporting those who have been affected.

"It is also an opportunity to recognise the professionalism and courage demonstrated by all the emergency services that attend such incidents.”

Revd Dom Jones added: "The annual Road Death Memorial Service is such an important occasion in the calendar of the Force and for all those that attend.

"We are all victims of road trauma, for we are all affected and hurt by the annual toll of suffering on our roads, but it is so important that we come together with those who have suffered the most and lost a loved one.

"It is my honour and privilege to lead this service and I know that those who attend take much comfort from the service and meeting others in similar situations."

All are welcome to attend however due to reduced church capacity we would therefore request that those wishing to attend the Hampshire service contact us by emailing RDMS@hampshire.police.uk

