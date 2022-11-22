Two men sentenced in connection with Class A drugs supply in Portsmouth

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in Class A drugs supply in Portsmouth.

Stelvio De Jesus Rescova, 24, of Carrick Road, Bedford, and David Bidder, 40, of Fawcett Road in Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court last week for sentencing in connection with a Class A drugs investigation led by Portsmouth’s High Harm team.

Rescova, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was convicted by a jury earlier this year and has now been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Bidder pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

The court heard how on March 31 2021, officers from Portsmouth's High Harm Team were carrying out proactive patrols in the city and saw what they believed to be drug-related activity in the Landport and Fratton areas.

Bidder was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following this activity and a Section 18 search was conducted at this home address.

While at the address, officers located Rescova in possession of £545 in cash, as well as crack cocaine and heroin. He was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and released from police custody on conditional bail while officers carried out enquiries.

Several weeks later, on April 26 2021, High Harm team officers were patrolling Southsea when they spotted suspected drug-related activity. Rescova was again located with more than £300 in cash and approximately £1580 worth of crack cocaine and heroin. Rescova was also in possession of a mobile phone linked to a local drug line.

Bidder and Rescova were later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A third person, 25-year-old Gemma Bevis-Lacey, of no fixed abode, was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with this investigation. She pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced next month.

Police Constable Samuel Davy, who led the investigation, said: “By convicting Rescova, Bidder and Bevis-Lacey, we have intercepted the local drug line they were part of and in turn taken another positive step towards disrupting Class A drug supply in Portsmouth.

“Heroin and crack cocaine not only destroys the lives of those people taking the drug, but also creates a ripple effect of harm through our community – from the organised crime and serious violence that goes hand in hand with drug supply to the exploitation of vulnerable children as drug runners and adults whose properties are taken over by drug dealers as a base for their criminal enterprise.

“I hope that this sentence shows our dedication to making Portsmouth a safer place to live, and sends a stark warning to anyone out there who is dealing drugs that we will find you and make sure justice is served.”

If you have any information about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please report it to us via 101, our website or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

