Two arrested in connection with burglary series in Portsmouth

Published: 5th January 2023 17:08

Officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries on St. Simon's Road, Daulston Road, St. Ronan's Road, St. David's Road and Hampshire Street.

A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of five counts of dwelling burglary, one count of attempted dwelling burglary and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

They remain in police custody at the current time.

These arrests are in connection with the below incidents:

Between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday 9 December a house was broken into on St. Ronan's Road and a backpack was taken.

Overnight between Friday 9 December and Saturday 10 December a second property was broken into on St. Ronan's Road. Jewellery, a handbag, a wallet and a phone were taken.

At approximately 7.50pm on Saturday 31 December an attempted burglary took place at an address on St. Simon's Road. Nothing was taken.

Between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday 1 January, entry was gained to an address on St. David's Road and two handbags and a wallet were taken.

On Monday 2 January it was reported that sometime overnight between Sunday 1 January and Monday 2 January three sets of keys, a handbag and between £40 and £60 in cash were taken from a property on Daulston Road.

It was reported at 7.20am on Wednesday 4 January that some time overnight a house had been broken into on Hampshire Street and a handbag was taken.

Police enquiries into these incidents are continuing today.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area should call 101 quoting reference 44220523611 (St. Simon's Road), 44230001309 (Daulston Road), 44220501954/44220499558 (St. Ronan's Road), 44230003598 (Hampshire Street) or 44230000475 (St. David's Road).

For advice on how to protect your home from burglary, visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

