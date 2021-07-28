https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following assault in Paulsgrove

Published: 28th July 2021 10:13
Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Ludlow Road, Paulsgrove, on Friday (23 July).

At around 8.30am, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking with her baby son in a pram in Harleston Road when she was approached by an 18-year-old man who is known to her.

The man proceeded to follow her along Washbrook Road and Ludlow Road, where the man allegedly assaulted her.

This took place on Ludlow Road between the junctions of Bromyard Crescent and Blakemere Crescent.

The girl took refuge in a nearby car park in Leominster Road until he was gone. She received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

An 18-year-old man from Paulsgrove was arrested for causing actual bodily harm and has been bailed until 21 August while officers continue to investigate.

PSI Emily Brown is leading the investigation. She said: "Several members of the public tried to intervene during the incident, and we would like to speak to all of them as part of our enquiries.

"Did you see what happened? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the incident?"

Please call the Police on 101, quoting reference number 44210291759, or alternatively you can reach them online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies