Appeal for witnesses following assault in Paulsgrove

Published: 28th July 2021 10:13

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Ludlow Road, Paulsgrove, on Friday (23 July).



At around 8.30am, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking with her baby son in a pram in Harleston Road when she was approached by an 18-year-old man who is known to her.

The man proceeded to follow her along Washbrook Road and Ludlow Road, where the man allegedly assaulted her.

This took place on Ludlow Road between the junctions of Bromyard Crescent and Blakemere Crescent.

The girl took refuge in a nearby car park in Leominster Road until he was gone. She received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

An 18-year-old man from Paulsgrove was arrested for causing actual bodily harm and has been bailed until 21 August while officers continue to investigate.

PSI Emily Brown is leading the investigation. She said: "Several members of the public tried to intervene during the incident, and we would like to speak to all of them as part of our enquiries.

"Did you see what happened? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the incident?"

Please call the Police on 101, quoting reference number 44210291759, or alternatively you can reach them online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.