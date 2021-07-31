https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following assault on Marmion Road, Southsea

Published: 31st July 2021 10:18
Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place on Marmion Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (25th July).

A man in his 20s was walking along Marmion Road towards Grove Road South with his girlfriend between midnight and 12.15am when he was approached by a group of four men and assaulted, leaving him with swelling and bruising to his face.

Officers would like to speak to two men, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.

The first man is described as follows:

  • Aged between 35 and 45-years-old

  • 5foot 6inches

  • White

  • Bald

  • Wearing large black rimmed glasses, a pink polo t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second man is described as follows:

  • Aged between 35 and 45-years-old
  • 6foot
  • White
  • Of skinny build
  • Wearing a dark puffer style jacket.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises these descriptions or anyone who was in the area at the time.

Perhaps you saw or heard something or maybe you have CCTV or Dash Cam from the area at the time?

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Marmion Pub towards the end of Saturday evening and may be able to help us establish what happened.

If you have any information that may assist Police enquiries, contact 101 quoting 44210294187, or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

