Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on Somers Road, Southsea

Published: 6th August 2021 17:40
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on Somers Road, Southsea, yesterday afternoon (Thursday 5 August).

They were called at 1.32pm and on attendance officers located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Perhaps you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area around the time stated above?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210310943.

Portsmouth Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell said: "We do understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely concerning for the local community, however we want to reassure our residents that we are doing everything that we can today to locate the person responsible and are following a number of solid lines of enquiry.

"Officers remain in the area today carrying out their enquiries. Do come and speak to them if you have any concerns or information that may help."

 

