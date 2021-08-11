Appeal for witnesses following assault at the Farmhouse Pub, Portsmouth

Published: 11th August 2021 12:09

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place last month at the Farmhouse Pub in Portsmouth

Officers received a report on Wednesday 21 July that on Sunday 11 July between 11pm and 11.30pm a man had been assaulted by a man unknown to him after watching the Euros Final at the pub on Burrfields Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a skull fracture as a result.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, seen in the pub at the time, in connection with this incident.

They would also like to speak to anyone else who was in the pub at the time and saw what happened, or has any information that may assist our enquiries.

Did you witness this incident? Perhaps you have mobile phone footage of the pub at the time? Do you know the person pictured in the photograph?

If so, please call on 101, quoting 44210288232.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

