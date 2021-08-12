Witness appeal following sexual assault at Foxes Forest, Portsmouth

Published: 12th August 2021 10:58

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported to us that she was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth on the evening Tuesday 10th August

At around 5pm the victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking her dogs near to the lake at Foxes Forest when she was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as having an English accent and wearing black shorts.

The woman is receiving support from specialist officers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell said: "Our detectives have been carrying out enquiries in the Foxes Forest area as part of our investigation. We're especially keen to hear from anyone who was parked in the area at the time, particularly in the car park towards the west end of Foxes Forest. They may have dash cam footage of a man acting suspiciously or leaving the area.

"We have not received any similar reports in Portsmouth at the current time and have active lines of enquiry that we're currently following.

"Portsmouth is a very safe place in which to live and work and reports such as this one are rare. Our advice is to not be alarmed but remain vigilant. I'd like to remind people to observe advice such as sticking to paths and walking through well-lit areas after dark, where possible.

"We will be patrolling this area of Portsmouth over the next few days. Do come and speak to officers if you have any questions or concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting reference 44210318095 or alternatively go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

