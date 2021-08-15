https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following burglary at an address on Washington Road, Portsmouth

Published: 15th August 2021 09:41
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary on Wednesday afternoon (11 August) at an address on Washington Road.

At approximately 12.30pm, two men knocked on the door of a property offering the occupant sunglasses for sale. One of the men then entered the property and stole a purse which contained around £100 in cash.

He then ran out of the house in the direction of Sterling Street.

No-one was injured.

Officers would like to speak to a man in connection with this incident. He is described as:

  • White
  • Short
  • Of medium build
  • Dark hair
  • Speaking with a local accent
Do you recognise this description? Did you see or hear anything in the area around the time of the burglary?

Perhaps you have dash cam, CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident?

If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, contact 101 quoting reference 44210319714.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies