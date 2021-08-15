Portsmouth

Witness Appeals Appeal for witnesses following burglary at an address on Washington Road, Portsmouth Published: 15th August 2021 09:41 Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary on Wednesday afternoon (11 August) at an address on Washington Road.

At approximately 12.30pm, two men knocked on the door of a property offering the occupant sunglasses for sale. One of the men then entered the property and stole a purse which contained around £100 in cash.



He then ran out of the house in the direction of Sterling Street.



No-one was injured.



Officers would like to speak to a man in connection with this incident. He is described as:



White

Short

Of medium build

Dark hair

Speaking with a local accent Do you recognise this description? Did you see or hear anything in the area around the time of the burglary?



Perhaps you have dash cam, CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident?



If you have any information that may assist police enquiries, contact 101 quoting reference 44210319714.



