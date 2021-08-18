Appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage following vehicle damage and collision in Portsmouth

Published: 18th August 2021 13:37

Officers are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a car was damaged and a woman was injured in Portsmouth on 15 August.



At 10.55pm, a blue BMW parked outside Wimpole Court in Wimpole Street was extensively damaged by a man believed to be in his 50s.

The man then got into a car and was involved in a collision nearby with a 42-year-old woman before leaving the scene at around 11.05pm.

The woman sustained bruising to her leg.

Did you see what happened? Do you have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident?

Please call the Police on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210325535.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

