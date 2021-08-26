Portsmouth

Witness Appeals Appeal for witnesses after three people die in collision on A303 near Andover Published: 26th August 2021 12:02 Officers are appealing for witnesses after three people sadly died in a collision on the A303 yesterday (August 25) near Andover.

Police were called just after 8.40am to a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV and a DAF recovery truck.



Sadly, three people, all from separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.



Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.



The HGV driver, a 38-year-old man from Donnington, Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.



Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation into the circumstances of the collision.



Senior Investigating officer DC Cate Paling said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.



"In the immediate moments after the collision, a small white car with a black roof passed the scene and we believe they may be an important witness who we wish to speak with.



"Anyone who can assist our enquiries should call 101, quoting the reference 44210338980."