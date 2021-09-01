Appeal to establish how a man was injured in Portsmouth

Published: 1st September 2021 09:35

Hampshire Constabulary are asking the local community for their help to establish how a man was injured in Portsmouth earlier this month.



The 20-year-old was in the Guildhall Walk area on the evening of Tuesday 3 August.

He was last seen by a friend at 1.35am on Wednesday 4 August and was located at 6.15am on Greetham Street with significant injuries to his head. He has no memory of what happened.

He was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital and was discovered to have a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. He was also missing a Samsung Galaxy S21 mobile phone and a Samsung Galaxy watch.

The man is described as:

White

6ft tall and of slim build

Short brunette hair with a longer fringe parted at the front

Wearing dark skinny jeans, white trainers and a purple Levi's t-shirt

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV in the area and are now turning to the public for help.

Detective Constable Paul Osborne said: "It's not clear how the man involved came to be injured, or whether he was assaulted. We are keeping an open mind at this stage as some of his property was also missing.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday 4 August who may have seen this man or what happened to him. Did you see him with any other people?

"Thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210308916 or go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.