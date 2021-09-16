https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses following robbery on London Road, Portsmouth

Published: 16th September 2021 09:55
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man had a bike stolen in a robbery on London Road on Monday (13 September).

At approximately 9.55pm the victim, a man in his 30s, was travelling on London Road with an electric bike when two boys approached him near the Coach and Horses pub, assaulted him and left with the bike.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard what happened. Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident or saw two boys cycling away from the scene?

Theye would like to speak to two boys in particular, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.

The first boy is described as:

  • 16-years-old
  • 5foot 6inches
  • White
  • Of slim build
  • Wearing all black clothing

The second boy is described as:

  • 16-years-old
  • 5foot 6inches
  • Black
  • Of slim build
  • Wearing a white hooded top, dark trousers, black trainers and a dark coloured snood.

The stolen bike (pictured) is described as a Giant Reign e-bike E+1 Pro in orange and red.

 

 

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210368470 or go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies