Appeal for witnesses following robbery on London Road, Portsmouth

Published: 16th September 2021 09:55

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man had a bike stolen in a robbery on London Road on Monday (13 September).

At approximately 9.55pm the victim, a man in his 30s, was travelling on London Road with an electric bike when two boys approached him near the Coach and Horses pub, assaulted him and left with the bike.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard what happened. Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the area around the time of the incident or saw two boys cycling away from the scene?

Theye would like to speak to two boys in particular, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.

The first boy is described as:

16-years-old

5foot 6inches

White

Of slim build

Wearing all black clothing



The second boy is described as:

16-years-old

5foot 6inches

Black

Of slim build

Wearing a white hooded top, dark trousers, black trainers and a dark coloured snood.



The stolen bike (pictured) is described as a Giant Reign e-bike E+1 Pro in orange and red.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210368470 or go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

