Appeal For Witnesses and Dash Cam Footage Following Portsmouth Assault

Published: 27th September 2021 16:42

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Portsmouth on Wednesday (22 September).

At around 12.45am, they received reports that a woman in her 30s was walking in traffic along Goldsmith Avenue towards Fratton Bridge while being followed by a man.



The woman had been assaulted, which left her with bruising on her arm.



A 36-year-old man from Southsea was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.



He has been bailed until 20 October while enquiries continue.



Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident or the moments before and after?



Please call the Police on 101 or report information on our website, quoting 44210380479.



Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.