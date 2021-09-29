https://analytics.google.
Officers appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place in Cosham last Wednesday evening (September 22).

Published: 29th September 2021 14:43

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place in Cosham last Wednesday evening (September 22).

At approximately 11.30pm the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was walking along Southampton Road in the direction of Cosham when a man approached her at a bus stop located outside of The Harbour School - Vanguard Campus, close to Spur Road roundabout.

The man attempted to lead the victim to a nearby underpass, causing bruising to her shoulders. The woman ran back onto Southampton Road, where a motorist then sounded their horn, causing the man to leave the scene.

The man is described as:

  • White
  • Aged in his late 30s/early 40s
  • Clean shaven
  • Slicked back dark hair
  • Wearing a smart blue blazer and grey and black chequered trousers

Officers have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help.

They would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident or saw what happened.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the man or woman involved? Do you recognise the above description? Perhaps you were the motorist who sounded their horn or have CCTV/dash cam footage from Southampton Road on the evening in question.

If you have any information that may assist the Police investigation, contact 101 quoting 44210382076 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Comments

