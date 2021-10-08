https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses after woman dies in collision in Cosham

Published: 8th October 2021 10:22

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a van and pedestrian in Cosham yesterday (October 7).

Officers attended the High Street around midday following the collision, involving a white Nissan van.

Despite best efforts, the pedestrian, an 85-year-old woman from Portsmouth, has been pronounced dead.
 
Her family are being supported by officers.
 
The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
 
Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage.
 
If you can assist, please call 101, quoting the reference number 802 of ysterday's date (October 7).
 

