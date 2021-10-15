Witness appeal after man found injured in Portsmouth

Published: 15th October 2021 12:45

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was found injured in Portsmouth on the evening evening of Wednesday 13 October

They were called at 10.59pm to a report that the man had been located on Fawcett Road, Southsea, with an injury to his chest.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains today in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured, as well as how he came to be located on Fawcett Road and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist their enquiries.

The man is believed to have left the Guildhall Walk area at around 10pm and taken a route which is currently unclear to Fawcett Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who appeared to be injured between 10pm and 10.30pm or an altercation taking place.

Perhaps you have Dash Cam footage, Ring Door Bell or private CCTV footage from the local area at the times specified?

Anyone with any information that may assist Policeenquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 44210412132 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

