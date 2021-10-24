Appeal for witnesses to serious collision on Purbrook Way

Published: 24th October 2021 10:11

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Purbrook Way in Havant last night (Saturday 23 October).

The collision, which involved a white van and a black motorcycle, occurred at approximately 9.30pm at the junction with Linkenholt Way.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year-old man from Havant, sustained serious injuries. The motorcycle passenger, a 13 year-old boy from Havant, sustained minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, had seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or has Dash Cam or home CCTV footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210426504.

Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via this link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.