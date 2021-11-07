Appeal after man suffers stab wounds in Southsea

Published: 7th November 2021 13:35

Officers are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at a barbers in Southsea.

Police were called at 5.10pm on Friday, 5 November to reports of an assault inside Life Changer Trim on Fawcett Road.

On arrival, officers found the 28-year-old victim had suffered stab wounds. The victim had been inside the barbers, as a customer, when the offender walked in and assaulted him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Mark Alleman, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fawcett Road around the time of the incident to get in touch with us. Did you witness the attack? Did you see the offender in the area before or after the incident took place?

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting 44210444656.”

